Opinion
Audit quality is a bigger concern than market concentration
Summary
- The NFRA’s proposal to revise accounting rule SA600 to make a parent company’s auditor responsible for the work of the auditor of a subsidiary, in line with the global norm, is well intended. It might make the Big Four even bigger, but this challenge must be addressed separately.
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has proposed a revision of accounting rule SA600 so that a parent company’s auditor would be held responsible for the work of the auditor of a subsidiary. The idea has met with resistance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more