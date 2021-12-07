NFTs are overhyped but useful for our creative economy

For NFT believers, though, the promotional blitz in Indian media is just one more sign of the coming revolution. A big part of the pitch is that artists will own the rights to their works and be able to restrict the number of people who can own these. Underlying it all is blockchain technology that registers ownership of digital information in a way that is (at least theoretically) tamper-proof. The rationale is that once ‘digital goods’—say, a photo, an e-book, an audio or video clip or any digital file for that matter—are locked with software-defined usage rules, then an entirely new creative economy could stand on this foundation. After all, the main reason we have come to expect everything to be free online is that unlike physical works, it costs nothing to copy digital files. That changes with NFT technology.