Donors must change how they engage NGOs for India to achieve better social outcomes
In India’s NGO ecosystem, funding alone isn’t enough. The way donors engage NGOs—from their clarity of purpose to speed of decisions—can either empower these organizations or hobble them, draining the energy that should go into work that has a real social impact.
In India’s complex ecosystem of social change, the relationship between those who provide funds and those who dedicate their lives to work on the ground deserves far more attention. It is a relationship that at its best can contribute to real change, but can also be stifling.