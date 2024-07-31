Fake-and-flaky alert:Funders of NGOs should note social change isn’t T20 cricket
Summary
- Unrealistic demands made by those who fund non-profits are making too many of these organizations lose authenticity and rigour in striving for social change. It’s a long haul and saddening to see a shift towards the fake and flaky in India’s social sector.
India has a lot of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Their work covers a huge range, from grassroots level mobilization and interventions to research and policy. Estimates of their number vary between half a million and 1 million, depending on what one considers an NGO. Of these, many are very bad and many are very good.