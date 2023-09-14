Nifty is at record high, but more gains likely
Summary
- The market's resilience seems to defy fundamental logic, revealing the potent role of investor sentiment and its capacity to trigger what some describe as reflexivity, a term coined by billionaire investor George Soros
Every time benchmarks Nifty and Sensex scale fresh highs, the question on everyone's mind is: How much higher, and for how much longer? The best answer is that, historically, the Nifty50 index has sustained valuations much higher than current levels, so there’s room for further gains regardless of the fundamentals.