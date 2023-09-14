Nifty is at record high, but more gains likely

Recent consumer inflation and consumption numbers out of the US align with market expectations, fueling hopes that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its current policy rates. Such a pause, investors anticipate, would influence the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to similarly hold off on rate hikes. The RBI has kept its policy rate unchanged in its last three meetings, a stance it may continue given the slight dip in retail inflation in August to 6.83% from 7.44% in July.