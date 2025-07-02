Devina Mehra: Investors mustn’t mix up apples and oranges while investing
An investment strategy demands utmost clarity on basic concepts. Asset classes are distinct from investment vehicles, for example, and allocation decisions on the former must be made first. Here’s how to go about it.
I am often surprised by the investment questions I get, even from otherwise knowledgeable individuals. Here is a sample: Is it better to invest in a PMS (portfolio management service) that invests in equity or an AIF (alternate investment fund) with a great derivatives strategy?; My advisor says equity mutual fund SIPs (systematic investment plans) are outdated and recommends a global gold ETF (exchange traded fund)—what do you think?; Most of my investments are in an insurance policy—is that okay?; Should I invest a lump sum in a fixed-income mutual fund or SIP into an equity PMS?