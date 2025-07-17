Nilesh Jasani: Is the fear of good times creeping up? Learn to blink slowly
Markets move. It’s human to track ticker tapes of asset prices. But it can lead to over-hedging risks and an obsession with squashing volatility at the cost of returns. Blinking slowly could help investment managers absorb a tech-driven future that’s unfolding ever faster.
When markets and portfolios rise as relentlessly as they have lately, the first feeling is not gratitude. It is dread. It is the curse of investors who have seen cycles before: you cannot enjoy the climb. Every new high looks like a future correction in disguise. Every rally whispers a reckoning to come. The mind wanders in that silence.