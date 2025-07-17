Agents, incentives and a mirror: Now the awkward part. The mismatch between those who own the money and those who manage it. Pension funds think in decades but people managing them think in quarters; their bonuses demand it. I say this without malice. I’m a fund manager too. It’s me in the mirror. This is the agency problem in its most common form. A fund’s mission demands a telescope while the incentives of its managers demand a microscope.