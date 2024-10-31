Opinion
Can India’s stock market boom of Samvat 2080 be surpassed?
Summary
- The past year’s performance was extraordinary, so it’s a hard act to follow. Corporate earnings may not match their recent record. Retail investors should remain vigilant and adopt a selective investment strategy focused on specific sectors.
Indian equities soared to new highs in Samvat 2080 with the Nifty-50 index surpassing the milestone of 26,000 to reach a new high of 26,277 on 24 September, backed by a favourable mix of sound macro and microeconomic conditions.
