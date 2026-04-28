Good marketing can be edgy or cheeky, even provocative. It should have a point of view and be memorable. What it should not do is shame or insult customers.
Brand impulse gone wrong? Nike’s Boston Marathon ad campaign was a risk it shouldn’t have taken
SummaryA Nike adline that seemed to sneer at walkers may have been aimed at marathoners, but it faced a backlash it should’ve expected. This footwear brand’s success was partly about making everyone feel like an athlete, racer or plodder. Its yen for wit blurred its identity.
Good marketing can be edgy or cheeky, even provocative. It should have a point of view and be memorable. What it should not do is shame or insult customers.
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