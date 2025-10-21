Just sell it: Nike should put Converse up for sale to get back in the sportswear race
Summary
Nike’s Converse brand is turning into baggage. With the sportswear company flailing amid shifting fashion trends, it can’t afford to get left behind where it matters most. If its CEO must achieve a turnaround, Nike needs brand portfolio clarity.
Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent," declared Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars in their 2014 hit Uptown Funk. Yves Saint Laurent held its fashion show in Paris a few weeks ago. But where were the Chucks? Likely stuck on a retailer’s discount rack.
