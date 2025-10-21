As the heat from Adidas’ Samba sneaker fades, consumers are looking for alternatives. Converse tends to go in and out of style. It was hot in the early aughts and so should be getting a lift from the adoption of other fashion favourites from that era, such as skinny jeans and khaki jackets. But so far, consumers [in the West] don’t seem to be swapping the three stripes of Adidas for the starred ankle logo of Chucks.