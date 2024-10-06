The clock’s ticking for Nike’s new CEO to revive the brand’s appeal
Summary
- Eliott Hill could learn a thing or two from Adidas chief Bjorn Gulden's playbook. With declining sneaker sales and rusty retailer relations, he should get Nike’s designers to craft new sneakers that catch the consumer’s pulse.
Incoming Nike chief executive officer Elliott Hill could learn a lot from his counterpart at Adidas, Bjorn Gulden. In formulating his strategic blueprint, Hill should follow Gulden in making Nike nimbler and introducing some winning products, like Adidas’s Samba.