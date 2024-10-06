The clock’s ticking for Nike’s new CEO to revive the brand’s appeal

But he should take a leaf out of Gulden’s book in another way too: He should not miss the opportunity to reset sales and earnings expectations lower for the coming fiscal years, making them more realistic and reflective of the fact that it won’t be quick or easy to turn around the Nike business juggernaut.

But he should take a leaf out of Gulden’s book in another way too: He should not miss the opportunity to reset sales and earnings expectations lower for the coming fiscal years, making them more realistic and reflective of the fact that it won’t be quick or easy to turn around the Nike business juggernaut.

Nike laid the groundwork for this on Tuesday when it withdrew guidance for the year to the end of May 2025, choosing to set expectations quarterly instead.

This came after first-quarter sales fell 10% to $11.6 billion. Nike anticipates another 8% to 10% decline in the second quarter, as it deliberately cuts back on the supply of styles such as the Nike Dunk, Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1, where demand had waned after initial popularity.

Also read: Nike shares drop as investors fret over murky turnaround timeline Its gross margin will likely be down by 1.5 percentage points. It expects trends to gradually improve in the second half of the year.

The company has also postponed an investor day that was due to take place next month to give Hill more time to come up with his revival plan.

When Gulden arrived at Adidas in January 2023, he found a company in crisis. Adidas had ended its lucrative, almost decade-long partnership with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, and was stuck with a closet full of old Yeezy sneakers.

Consequently, he warned that Adidas could make an operating loss of up to €700 million in 2023, much worse than expected. Though this was painful for investors, it cleared the decks, enabling Gulden to rebuild, which he has admirably. Adidas shares have risen about 70% since.

Of course, Nike does not face the sort of backlash that engulfed Adidas after West’s allegedly anti-semitic comments.

But it has a raft of challenges, including a lack of buzzy new shoes and competition from upstarts including On and Hoka. Meanwhile, tastes have shifted to lower-fitting retro styles—where Adidas excels—from Nike’s chunky basketball styles, which also command high margins.

After the excitement over Hill’s appointment, which sent Nike’s shares up 10% through Tuesday last, reality is dawning that a revival won’t be instantaneous.

Nike’s first-quarter performance underlines its challenges. Sales of the Dunk, Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 brands fell almost 50% through Nike’s own digital channels, although the performance was much better through third parties.

Also read: New Nike CEO Is About to See the Extent of Issues He Has to Fix Overall, the company’s lifestyle business and the Jordan brand declined by a double-digit percentage.

It’s also taking time to reconnect with retailers, with order books for ranges due to hit stores in the spring somewhat lower than expected. However, there were glimmers of hope; for example, new products such as the 41st iteration of its Pegasus shoes, the centerpiece of Nike’s running business, are selling well.

Hill, a company veteran, should be able to build bridges with retailers—something that Nike badly needs after it prioritized its own website and stores. But Nike’s new boss doesn’t come from a product-creation background.

The hope is that he will be able to galvanize Nike’s designers and sneaker developers so they can bring more hit shoes to the market. Nonetheless, new models can take a year or so to arrive in stores.

The company’s first-quarter performance matters little to investors—the CEO change already indicated that Nike was far from firing on all cylinders.

The company has been wise to allow Hill more time to formulate his strategy. It should also ensure that any future guidance isn’t only grounded in realism, but can be achieved. By getting all the bad news out of the way early, Hill can create a solid platform from which to go forward.

Gulden was able to re-energize Adidas by doing a better job of dealing with the Yeezy inventory than expected. But the main driver was noticing that the company’s so-called Terrace styles, led by the Samba, were finding favour with fashionistas, and ramping up their production.

Also read: Six months into CEO's shoes, Pallia quietly scripting Wipro's turnaround Now that these sneakers are ubiquitous, he is drawing on other styles like the Superstar and low-rise retro models from the Adidas archive and delaying new releases. This has enabled Gulden to constantly beat expectations. In July, he upgraded the forecast of Adidas’s full-year operating profit to €1 billion.