Opinion
Nike just did it: It replaced its CEO in the nick of time
Summary
- With low employee morale, slow market responses and fumbling retailer relationships, Nike’s slogan ‘Winning isn’t for everyone’ had begun to look out of place. The sneaker-maker’s new chief doesn’t have much time to revive its victorious ways, but at least the clock hasn’t yet run down on it.
Nike Inc, the sneaker-maker, has gone and done it. Last week, it parted company with Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe and replaced him with Elliott Hill, a longtime Nike executive who had retired in 2020.
