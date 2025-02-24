Nike’s revival: A tie-up with Kim Kardashian’s Skims label might just do it
Summary
- Sportswear major Nike is set to launch its NikeSkims range. While its past deals with fashion labels have been let-downs, this one could help the company achieve the turnaround it so badly needs.
Two years ago, the storied American sportswear company Nike unveiled a new sneaker design in collaboration with jeweller Tiffany & Company. It was a symbol of former CEO John Donahoe’s efforts to turn Nike into a luxury brand, bypassing retailers and selling direct to customers, just like the world’s bling behemoths.