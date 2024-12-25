Nike’s strategy for a turnaround needs the second shoe to drop
Summary
- One shoe has dropped: New CEO Eliott Hill plans to revive this brand known for its ‘swoosh’ and ‘Just do it’ slogan. But Nike’s challenges are steep, retail relations need a patch-up and the sportswear company’s real test lies ahead.
The first shoe has dropped at Nike Inc. Last week, new chief executive officer Elliott Hill set out his vision for turning around the [American maker of sneakers whose ‘swoosh’ brand logo is globally recognized and “Just do it" slogan remains among the most memorable for significant numbers].