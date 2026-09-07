How large are India’s corporate profits? Whenever this question is raised (or if you Google it), the response would be something like this: “Corporate profits in India have more than doubled in the post-pandemic period from about 2% of GDP to 5-5.5% now.” This answer is correct, but partial and thus misleading. This response pertains to only listed (or BSE500) companies, not the country’s overall corporate sector.
Nikhil Gupta: What's driving the growth of corporate profits? Here’s what the data says
SummaryIn recent times, household consumption has been a major driver of profits, with the contribution of corporate investment having flagged. Given how indebted households are, we need that order flipped for India’s economy to stay on a sustainable high-growth path.
How large are India’s corporate profits? Whenever this question is raised (or if you Google it), the response would be something like this: “Corporate profits in India have more than doubled in the post-pandemic period from about 2% of GDP to 5-5.5% now.” This answer is correct, but partial and thus misleading. This response pertains to only listed (or BSE500) companies, not the country’s overall corporate sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More