The Nikkei-225 has hit a record high but can Sanae Takaichi fix Japan’s economy?
Japan’s stockmarket zoomed on news that Sanae Takaichi would soon be PM as she’s known to favour fiscal and monetary expansion. But is that really what Japan’s economy needs to overcome its lost dynamism?
Japan’s Nikkei-225 index leapt to a record high on Monday in cheerful reception of Sanae Takaichi’s election as its ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leader. She will be Japan’s first woman prime minister and investors seem quite thrilled that she’s likely to loosen fiscal policy and nudge the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to ease credit.