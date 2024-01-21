Nikki Haley can’t beat Trump in the game of identity politics
Summary
- Haley has had no response to Trump’s signalling on her lineage and her campaign seems somewhat ill-equipped to contest her rival’s race plank.
First Nikki Haley tried to eliminate slavery as a cause of the Civil War. Now she’s trying to erase racism from American history. In an interview with Fox News last week, Haley was asked if the Republican Party is racist. She ignored the specific question and went broad. “We’re not a racist country... We’ve never been a racist country," she said, adding that while she faced racism as a kid, she ended up living the American dream. “Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can." She is playing her version of identity politics, using her singular story of breaking racial barriers as an argument against racism. It’s a familiar move for non-Caucasian Republicans.