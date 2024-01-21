Nikki Haley can’t beat Trump in the game of identity politics

This noxious brew of Caucasian identity politics wrapped in toxic masculinity has worked well for Trump. He sailed to the Republican nomination this way in 2016, and appears poised to do so again. He was among those who questioned the citizenship of Hawaii-born Barack Obama, and as Axios reminded us, a Trump campaign official spread a false conspiracy theory that Vice-President Kamala Harris was ineligible for office because her parents weren’t naturalized citizens when she was born. For her part, Haley has mostly ignored Trump, tending instead to downplay any suggestion of racism. “America has always had racism, but America has never been a racist country," a campaign spokesman said. “The liberal media always fails to get that distinction. It can throw a fit, but that doesn’t change Nikki’s belief that America is special because its people are always striving to do better and live up to our founding ideals of freedom and equality."