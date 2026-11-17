M.S. Swaminathan was the first recipient of the prestigious World Food Prize, which he won in 1987. In his acceptance speech, the architect of India’s Green Revolution made a simple point that I remembered soon after reading about the passing away, at the age of 81, of development practitioner Bunker Roy last week.
“I have come across many agricultural plans developed by agricultural departments in Asia and Africa where the word ‘farmer’ is not mentioned, even by mistake. And these documents related to raising production! All the other ingredients are there—credit, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, pesticides and farm equipment—but not the human being who will use these inputs,” said Swaminathan.