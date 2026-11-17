M.S. Swaminathan was the first recipient of the prestigious World Food Prize, which he won in 1987. In his acceptance speech, the architect of India’s Green Revolution made a simple point that I remembered soon after reading about the passing away, at the age of 81, of development practitioner Bunker Roy last week.
M.S. Swaminathan was the first recipient of the prestigious World Food Prize, which he won in 1987. In his acceptance speech, the architect of India’s Green Revolution made a simple point that I remembered soon after reading about the passing away, at the age of 81, of development practitioner Bunker Roy last week.
“I have come across many agricultural plans developed by agricultural departments in Asia and Africa where the word ‘farmer’ is not mentioned, even by mistake. And these documents related to raising production! All the other ingredients are there—credit, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, pesticides and farm equipment—but not the human being who will use these inputs,” said Swaminathan.
“I have come across many agricultural plans developed by agricultural departments in Asia and Africa where the word ‘farmer’ is not mentioned, even by mistake. And these documents related to raising production! All the other ingredients are there—credit, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, pesticides and farm equipment—but not the human being who will use these inputs,” said Swaminathan.
He was calling for an economic imagination rooted in the economic lives of ordinary folk.
Bunker Roy spent more than half a century at Tilonia, a village in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, acting on the same insight from another perspective. The person missing from the plan is often the one who holds the knowledge that the plan (and the planners) may lack, the subtle ground realities that are rarely captured in ambitious blueprints.
For example, an official document that cannot see the farmer is unlikely to recognize the skill of the agriculturalist. And a system that cannot see the skill of a worker will keep calling that work unskilled.
In a TED Talk he gave in 2011, Roy told his personal story of how a public school boy ended up digging wells in an Indian village, and then went on to build something quite unique. He explained to the audience how Barefoot College in Tilonia trains illiterate and semi-literate rural women as solar engineers, water testers, midwives and teachers.
At one point in his talk, he held up a puppet that was used as a prop to teach those without a formal education, and then quipped with a straight face, “These puppets are made out of recycled World Bank reports.”
Roy later said it is important to listen to the people on the ground. He peppered his talk with examples such as a new building designed by local architects, village women fabricating solar cookers and grandmothers taking care of the dental hygiene of hundreds of children using modern equipment. The implied premise is that the people we casually describe as unskilled already hold knowledge and aptitude. What they mostly lack is opportunity.
To be sure, not everything can be built in this way. The world needs specialists to make steel, design semiconductors, build photovoltaic cells and perform complicated surgeries. Everything cannot be local. Trade between people, enterprises, regions and countries is essential for human progress. However, there are two other facts that need attention.
First, local exchange matters even in a modern economy, and especially in a country such as India. Second, there is ample knowledge, skill and specialization in work that is often assumed to be unskilled till you actually sit to observe the poor at work. These latent skills deserves more attention in economic discourse. For example, it needs to infuse our debates about skilling the labour force. We mistake the absence of credentials for the absence of capability.
My own epiphany about skilled versus unskilled labour came via a book. In The Mind at Work: Valuing the Intelligence of the American Worker, educator Mike Rose describes how seemingly ordinary jobs such as waitressing, plumbing, welding and hair-dressing involve cognitive skills that are not evident to the casual observer.
He writes about the need for time management while waiting at tables or the mathematical instincts needed in carpentry. These tacit skills are built through years of practice, but tend to be undervalued by society. There is often a lot of skill in jobs that are described as unskilled, and the distinction is unfortunately based on who does the work rather than what it entails.
One of the underappreciated aspects of the skills question is that workers get better at their tasks with practice. Our own personal experiences tell us that we get better as we do our professional tasks over long years. Or even at playing cricket. Not everyone gets that opportunity to get better at something.
One of the problems with a vast floating pool of informal workers without steady work is that people do not get enough time to hone skills. Try tracking the work trajectory of an informal worker. He or she is very likely to shift between various types of work through a year—say farming, deliveries, security, shop assistant, etc. Sometimes the same person does multiple types of work in a single day.
The core issue then is not the lack of ability but the lack of opportunity to master any one trade or skill.
Bunker Roy’s lasting contribution is not a college but a correction. His work in Tilonia essentially asks a simple question: Who decided that skill requires a certificate? The water diviner, the midwife and the grandmother who becomes a solar engineer all answer it. Every job, from the farm to the café table, demands judgment, memory and care.
As in the case of the missing farmer that Swaminathan spoke about, development plans err in leaving the actual person out. Roy’s central insight was that the person is always the resource.
The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors and author of The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy.’