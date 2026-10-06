Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Governments can’t borrow endlessly—and the bill often gets publicly shared

In September 1992, Scott Bessent worked for George Soros on the famous trade that broke the pound. The Quantum Fund built a position against the sterling that the Bank of England could not defend, and the bet made a billion dollars for the traders.
Bessent now runs the US Treasury, and thus finds himself on the other side of the battle. He told yen traders in September: “I am the house now.” Bond investors heard it too. They have relentlessly pushed up yields on US government debt that is due in 10 years. London taught Bessent that a government holds a price only as long as the market allows it to.