Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: Governments can’t borrow endlessly—and the bill often gets publicly shared

In September 1992, Scott Bessent worked for George Soros on the famous trade that broke the pound. The Quantum Fund built a position against the sterling that the Bank of England could not defend, and the bet made a billion dollars for the traders.
In September 1992, Scott Bessent worked for George Soros on the famous trade that broke the pound. The Quantum Fund built a position against the sterling that the Bank of England could not defend, and the bet made a billion dollars for the traders.
Bessent now runs the US Treasury, and thus finds himself on the other side of the battle. He told yen traders in September: “I am the house now.” Bond investors heard it too. They have relentlessly pushed up yields on US government debt that is due in 10 years. London taught Bessent that a government holds a price only as long as the market allows it to.
Bessent now runs the US Treasury, and thus finds himself on the other side of the battle. He told yen traders in September: “I am the house now.” Bond investors heard it too. They have relentlessly pushed up yields on US government debt that is due in 10 years. London taught Bessent that a government holds a price only as long as the market allows it to.
Public debt levels have climbed across the world over the past two decades, especially in developed economies. Much of the reaction to this till now was based on one truth and one misunderstanding.
The truth is that a sovereign country issuing debt in its own currency cannot be forced into default since it can always print money to pay back investors.
However, it led to the misunderstanding that governments can borrow without facing any major consequences. A government may have control over the quantity of debt it issues, but not over the price at which the market is ready to absorb the extra borrowing.
The International Monetary Fund has also warned that investor patience is running thin. In the April 2026 edition of its Fiscal Monitor, the multilateral lender said: “Policymakers should realise that the markets are becoming less forgiving. Over the past year, investors have increasingly questioned assumptions of unlimited sovereign borrowing capacity—even for large advanced economies.”
The weight of public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to keep rising over the next few years.
What is the way out?
The mathematics of public debt dynamics tells us a simple story. Three things mainly matter—the rate of an economy’s nominal GDP growth, the average interest rate at which its government borrows, and the primary balance in the government budget.
Public debt is more sustainable when the underlying economy grows much faster than the cost of borrowing. If that is not so, then the government budget has to tighten through either tax increases or spending cuts.
There are two ways to understand these dynamics. The first comes from a paper written by Neil Wallace and Thomas Sargent in 1981. They show that if the interest rate exceeds the growth rate (r > g) and primary deficits persist, debt compounds faster than the economy.
When the central bank refuses to monetize it, the government’s solvency depends on future surpluses. When the central bank gives in, the bill arrives as inflation. Either way, someone pays.
The other way is what is called the fiscal theory of the price level. The real value of outstanding debt must equal the present value of expected primary surpluses. If markets doubt those surpluses will materialize, the adjustment comes through the price level or through higher required yields. Solvency is not the question. The question is who bears the loss, and when.
Wallace and Sargent build their analysis on the standard monetarist view that higher money supply drives the price level. The central bank prints money to avoid default, expanding money supply over time. The fiscal theory of the price level expects all government liabilities—money supply as well as bonds—to drive the price level. Investors realize future taxes won’t cover the debt. They dump government debt or the currency, driving up prices immediately rather than waiting for money-printing by the central bank.
US President Donald Trump added a further dose of confusion when he said a few weeks ago that the US military would be “the ultimate intervention” in the bond market. Nobody can say for sure what he meant by this typically whimsical statement, but one possibility is that he was alluding to the use of state power to bring the bond market to heel. Financial repression, in other words.
Financial repression essentially means that a government uses regulations to keep the cost of borrowing lower than what a free market would have, thus letting inflation and low nominal yields gradually erode public debt over time. This tool was used in the aftermath of World War II, when countries came out of the conflagration with immense debt burdens as a result of the heavy borrowing needed to fund their war efforts.
The old global trade order based on the free flow of goods across national boundaries has already been shaken by growing protectionism. In a column in Business Standard, T.N. Ninan asked a provocative question: Will heightened competition for financial resources due to the borrowing binge of governments lead to not just higher inflation but also “restrictions on cross-country capital flows?”
Financial repression has never been successfully tried in an economy open to inflows as well as outflows of capital. The reason is simple. Suppressing the interest rate on government bonds will lead to a flight of capital, which means that trying to manage a debt crisis through financial repression could push many of the major economies in the world towards capital controls.
The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors. His book ‘The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy’ will be published by Penguin Random House in October.