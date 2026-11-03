Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: the World Bank's poverty data should prompt India to raise its poverty benchmark

Sixty-three years ago, in August 1963, socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia told the Lok Sabha that the average Indian lived on a mere three annas a day. He said that the benefits of economic growth were not filtering down to those at the bottom of the pyramid. The Nehru government disputed his numbers. Neither side budged.
The embers of the great Indian poverty debate have been fanned every few years since then, whenever a new survey, a new poverty line or a new set of national accounts has handed fresh ammunition to the warring parties.