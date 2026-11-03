Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: the World Bank's poverty data should prompt India to raise its poverty benchmark

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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Families move in and out of poverty based on sudden shocks to their income, rather than being permanently stuck in one category.
Summary
The reduction in extreme poverty is a remarkable achievement, but it's time for India raised its benchmark in line with its middle income status. It is no longer a poor country, and that demands a different approach to its poverty challenge.

Sixty-three years ago, in August 1963, socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia told the Lok Sabha that the average Indian lived on a mere three annas a day. He said that the benefits of economic growth were not filtering down to those at the bottom of the pyramid. The Nehru government disputed his numbers. Neither side budged.

The embers of the great Indian poverty debate have been fanned every few years since then, whenever a new survey, a new poverty line or a new set of national accounts has handed fresh ammunition to the warring parties.

A new episode of the debate has now begun. The World Bank said in its October 2026 poverty brief that India’s extreme poverty rate fell from 27.1% to 2.6% between 2011 and 2023, calling it “one of the fastest poverty declines in the world.” It counts about 496 million people as having escaped the worst sort of absolute poverty over this period.

Also Read | India is escaping poverty but are the people becoming economically secure?

There can be no doubt that this is an achievement that deserves celebration in a country that was blighted by mass poverty till a few decades ago. Much of the ongoing debate has been focused on the headline numbers. However, it is worth looking beyond them.

There are details in the new World Bank report—and an earlier one published by the multilateral lender in April—that can provide some clues about the way forward from here.

First, the World Bank has provided numbers for the rates of extreme poverty as well as moderate poverty. The former is more relevant to a poor country that India was before 2007 rather than to a lower middle income country that India was in 2023.

Measured in terms of a higher poverty line of $4.2 per person per day of spending, rather than the minimal $3 per person per day, the relevant poverty rate has come down from 57.7% in 2011 to 16.1% in 2023. This is an equally impressive achievement, but a far cry from the mistaken belief that India has done away with poverty.

The upshot: It is now time for us to benchmark our performance against a higher international poverty line, and also begin work on an updated domestic poverty line that provides a new baseline for Indian policymakers.

Also Read | Indian policymakers must do what it takes to shield the most vulnerable

Second, there is a need for a closer look at the nature of Indian poverty. Consider its spatial distribution, for example. Much of it is concentrated along the Gangetic valley, home to more than half the population of India.

A quick calculation suggests that one in every four Indians in the Gangetic belt is living below the poverty line for lower middle income countries; the comparable figure for the rest of the country is a more modest one in 10. As the World Bank says: “Further reductions in national poverty will increasingly depend on enabling productive employment in these states.”

Third, take a closer look at the multidimensional poverty index, which considers overlapping deprivations in a household rather than income alone. A household counts as poor if it falls short on enough indicators such as nutrition, schooling, sanitation, electricity and housing.

One number stands out. Twenty-nine percent of the population does not have access to good sanitation. The situation in terms of daily consumption, access to clean drinking water and access to electricity is far better. Sanitation is likely to become a bigger policy challenge in the years ahead.

Fourth, it is likely that the nature of poverty has changed in one specific way—chronic poverty has been replaced by transient poverty, as Sonalde Desai of the National Council of Applied Economic Research and University of Maryland pointed out two years ago.

Data from the India Human Development Survey showed that of the 8.5% of the population that was identified as being poor in 2022-24, 5.3% were newly poor, which means they were recently pushed below the poverty line because of a specific problem such as a large loan repayment, a climate dislocation or a major illness in the family.

Therefore, families move in and out of poverty based on sudden shocks to their income, rather than being permanently stuck in one category.

Also Read | Why India needs economic growth with Indian characteristics

The new poverty landscape has implications for policymakers.

Moving to a higher poverty benchmark: India now needs to track progress against the $4.2-a-day international mark, and commission a new national minimum-income threshold built on current household spending data.

Closing the spatial gap in the Gangetic belt: More public investment is needed in the region’s industrial corridors, freight as well as logistics links and skills training. Most of this region also lacks dynamic urban agglomerations that will bring together capital, labour and knowledge.

Fixing sanitation: Access to basic consumption, drinking water and electricity have improved far more than access to sanitation. This is likely the biggest deprivation left in the multidimensional poverty index.

Cushioning households against sudden income drops: Poverty is increasingly transient. This calls for a different approach to social protection, a safety net built around insurance, credit relief and quick income support rather than only long-term anti-poverty schemes.

The way a middle income country thinks about its poverty challenge is different from how a poor country does.

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors and author of 'The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy.’

About the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

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