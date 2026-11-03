Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: the World Bank's poverty data should prompt India to raise its poverty benchmark

Sixty-three years ago, in August 1963, socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia told the Lok Sabha that the average Indian lived on a mere three annas a day. He said that the benefits of economic growth were not filtering down to those at the bottom of the pyramid. The Nehru government disputed his numbers. Neither side budged.
Sixty-three years ago, in August 1963, socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia told the Lok Sabha that the average Indian lived on a mere three annas a day. He said that the benefits of economic growth were not filtering down to those at the bottom of the pyramid. The Nehru government disputed his numbers. Neither side budged.
The embers of the great Indian poverty debate have been fanned every few years since then, whenever a new survey, a new poverty line or a new set of national accounts has handed fresh ammunition to the warring parties.
The embers of the great Indian poverty debate have been fanned every few years since then, whenever a new survey, a new poverty line or a new set of national accounts has handed fresh ammunition to the warring parties.
A new episode of the debate has now begun. The World Bank said in its October 2026 poverty brief that India’s extreme poverty rate fell from 27.1% to 2.6% between 2011 and 2023, calling it “one of the fastest poverty declines in the world.” It counts about 496 million people as having escaped the worst sort of absolute poverty over this period.
There can be no doubt that this is an achievement that deserves celebration in a country that was blighted by mass poverty till a few decades ago. Much of the ongoing debate has been focused on the headline numbers. However, it is worth looking beyond them.
There are details in the new World Bank report—and an earlier one published by the multilateral lender in April—that can provide some clues about the way forward from here.
First, the World Bank has provided numbers for the rates of extreme poverty as well as moderate poverty. The former is more relevant to a poor country that India was before 2007 rather than to a lower middle income country that India was in 2023.
Measured in terms of a higher poverty line of $4.2 per person per day of spending, rather than the minimal $3 per person per day, the relevant poverty rate has come down from 57.7% in 2011 to 16.1% in 2023. This is an equally impressive achievement, but a far cry from the mistaken belief that India has done away with poverty.
The upshot: It is now time for us to benchmark our performance against a higher international poverty line, and also begin work on an updated domestic poverty line that provides a new baseline for Indian policymakers.
Second, there is a need for a closer look at the nature of Indian poverty. Consider its spatial distribution, for example. Much of it is concentrated along the Gangetic valley, home to more than half the population of India.
A quick calculation suggests that one in every four Indians in the Gangetic belt is living below the poverty line for lower middle income countries; the comparable figure for the rest of the country is a more modest one in 10. As the World Bank says: “Further reductions in national poverty will increasingly depend on enabling productive employment in these states.”
Third, take a closer look at the multidimensional poverty index, which considers overlapping deprivations in a household rather than income alone. A household counts as poor if it falls short on enough indicators such as nutrition, schooling, sanitation, electricity and housing.
One number stands out. Twenty-nine percent of the population does not have access to good sanitation. The situation in terms of daily consumption, access to clean drinking water and access to electricity is far better. Sanitation is likely to become a bigger policy challenge in the years ahead.
Fourth, it is likely that the nature of poverty has changed in one specific way—chronic poverty has been replaced by transient poverty, as Sonalde Desai of the National Council of Applied Economic Research and University of Maryland pointed out two years ago.
Data from the India Human Development Survey showed that of the 8.5% of the population that was identified as being poor in 2022-24, 5.3% were newly poor, which means they were recently pushed below the poverty line because of a specific problem such as a large loan repayment, a climate dislocation or a major illness in the family.
Therefore, families move in and out of poverty based on sudden shocks to their income, rather than being permanently stuck in one category.
The new poverty landscape has implications for policymakers.
Moving to a higher poverty benchmark: India now needs to track progress against the $4.2-a-day international mark, and commission a new national minimum-income threshold built on current household spending data.
Closing the spatial gap in the Gangetic belt: More public investment is needed in the region’s industrial corridors, freight as well as logistics links and skills training. Most of this region also lacks dynamic urban agglomerations that will bring together capital, labour and knowledge.
Fixing sanitation: Access to basic consumption, drinking water and electricity have improved far more than access to sanitation. This is likely the biggest deprivation left in the multidimensional poverty index.
Cushioning households against sudden income drops: Poverty is increasingly transient. This calls for a different approach to social protection, a safety net built around insurance, credit relief and quick income support rather than only long-term anti-poverty schemes.
The way a middle income country thinks about its poverty challenge is different from how a poor country does.
The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors and author of 'The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy.’