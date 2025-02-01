Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Sitharaman’s income tax bonanza: Time to rejoice

Livemint 1 min read 01 Feb 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Overall, it’s a win-win for taxpayers and the Indian economy. (PTI)
Overall, it’s a win-win for taxpayers and the Indian economy. (PTI)

Summary

  • The tax changes will leave more money with taxpayers across the board. It’s a direct fiscal stimulus that could support GDP growth too—a win-win for taxpayers and the economy alike.

India’s middle class has reason to rejoice. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has eased income tax burdens under the new regime across the board. The threshold level for zero income tax, for instance, has been bumped up to 12 lakh annually from 7 lakh. That’s quite a leap. 

Also Read: Union Budget 2025 strengthens the middle class for a consumption-driven economy

Those with higher income will also see their tax liability go down considerably, thanks to tax slabs having been both raised and spaced apart. Annual income above 24 lakh puts one into the 30% bracket now, up from 15 lakh. As an example, Sitharaman said that an individual with income of 25 lakh would now be left with 1.1 lakh extra in hand. 

Also Read: In economy's shifting sands, a budget to boost demand

The budget also proposed easing tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) requirements. A bill for a simplified tax law is expected next week. Hopefully, this will institute a taxation system that’s widely comprehensible. In 2025-26, the government expects to forgo 1 trillion on account of its direct-tax relief. 

Also Read: Tax-policy reforms have a huge role to play in Viksit Bharat journey

The idea, of course, is to lift consumer spending by the middle class. With a brighter outlook on retail sales trends, perhaps businesses would be inclined to invest more. Thus, the fiscal stimulus imparted can have far-reaching effects in support of GDP growth. Overall, it’s a win-win for taxpayers and the Indian economy. Two birds struck with one stone.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue