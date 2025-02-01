Mint Quick Edit | Sitharaman’s income tax bonanza: Time to rejoice
Summary
- The tax changes will leave more money with taxpayers across the board. It’s a direct fiscal stimulus that could support GDP growth too—a win-win for taxpayers and the economy alike.
India’s middle class has reason to rejoice. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has eased income tax burdens under the new regime across the board. The threshold level for zero income tax, for instance, has been bumped up to ₹12 lakh annually from ₹7 lakh. That’s quite a leap.