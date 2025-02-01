Mint Quick Edit | Sitharaman’s income tax bonanza: Time to rejoice

Those with higher income will also see their tax liability go down considerably, thanks to tax slabs having been both raised and spaced apart. Annual income above ₹24 lakh puts one into the 30% bracket now, up from ₹15 lakh. As an example, Sitharaman said that an individual with income of ₹25 lakh would now be left with ₹1.1 lakh extra in hand.

The budget also proposed easing tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) requirements. A bill for a simplified tax law is expected next week. Hopefully, this will institute a taxation system that's widely comprehensible. In 2025-26, the government expects to forgo ₹1 trillion on account of its direct-tax relief.

The idea, of course, is to lift consumer spending by the middle class. With a brighter outlook on retail sales trends, perhaps businesses would be inclined to invest more. Thus, the fiscal stimulus imparted can have far-reaching effects in support of GDP growth. Overall, it's a win-win for taxpayers and the Indian economy. Two birds struck with one stone.