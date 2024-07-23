Sitharaman’s budget has some hits but a few misses too

The FD budgeted for 2024-25 in the final budget, at ₹16.13 trillion (4.9 % of GDP), is lower than the 5.1 % of GDP targeted in the interim budget. The latest GDP estimate for 2024-25 of ₹326.37 trillion is close to that used in the interim budget. Even so, the absolute reduction in the FD budgeted, by ₹72,000 crore, is more informative than in terms of percentages of GDP.