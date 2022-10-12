Nirula's life holds striking lessons in India's business and economy

But this does not detract from his considerable achievements, which should, ideally, have made him a folk hero, much like the late Dhirubhai Ambani was to a generation of first-time stock market investors a decade later. That he wasn’t, and was virtually unknown to generations of post-reform Indians shows that we as a country are yet to overcome our deeply-ingrained prejudice against ‘businessmen’. True, we celebrate our Ambanis and Adanis and the Bansals and Byjus of the start-up era – but that is more a celebration of their wealth rather than their business acumen which created that wealth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 appeal to respect wealth creators: “Let's never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed" – continues to largely fall on deaf ears.