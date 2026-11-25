A few weeks ago, I stood before a hall of young graduates from a technical institution on their convocation day. Their parents sat behind them, proud and anxious in equal measure. As I looked at those faces, I found myself asking a simple question. Will the certificate they carry home today still be enough five years from now?
A few weeks ago, I stood before a hall of young graduates from a technical institution on their convocation day. Their parents sat behind them, proud and anxious in equal measure. As I looked at those faces, I found myself asking a simple question. Will the certificate they carry home today still be enough five years from now?
The honest answer being no, I felt it was a call to rethink how our nation learns.
The honest answer being no, I felt it was a call to rethink how our nation learns.
India has over 60 crore people in its labour force. An estimated 80-85% of them work in the informal sector. Economic Survey 2025-26 notes that the share of individuals (in the 15-59 age group) having acquired some form of vocational or technical training has increased from 8.1% in 2017-18 to 34.7% in 2023-24, reflecting the positive impact of skilling initiatives in India.
However, there is a need to expand access to formal skilling as only 4.9% of the youth (in the 15-29 age group) have received formal vocational or technical training, while another 21.2% received training through informal sources. Behind these numbers lie the hopes of millions of families.
For decades, we as a nation have followed a simple sequence. We studied, obtained a qualification, found a job and then used what we had learnt for the rest of our lives.
Today, artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, data analytics, electric mobility and green technologies are changing the tasks involved in every job. A technician today may need to read data from a machine and diagnose a fault through a digital screen. The line between a technical worker and a digital worker is fast disappearing.
The real question is not whether machines will replace people. It is whether people will learn to work alongside machines. The more technology advances, the more valuable our human qualities become. Someone must still decide which problem is worth solving and whom the solution should serve.
This is why domain and technical skilling must go hand-in-hand with softer behavioural skills. Our young people need strong interpersonal and communication skills. They need an appreciation of how a business works and creates value. They learn these best through immersive learning on real shop floors and in real communities.
Above all, they need inner resilience. Technologies will change and careers will bend. The ability to stay steady and begin again will matter as much as any technical skill. Our tradition speaks of Viveka, the faculty of discernment, and Dhriti, the fortitude that holds us steady through change. These may well be the most important skills of this century.
This calls for a new philosophy of skilling. Skilling cannot be something that happens once, before a person gets a job. It must become a lifelong economic capability of the nation. The old model of study, qualify and stop must give way to a new rhythm. Learn, work, learn again, reskill and progress. People must be able to move freely between education, skilling and work at every age.
Two ideas could make this real. They may sound radical but are entirely practical.
The first is a lifelong learning account for every Indian worker. Imagine each worker holding a portable digital account that carries learning credits. Government, employers and the individual would all contribute to it.
Every skill earned, every apprenticeship completed and every project delivered would be recorded in it as verified proof of capability. An informal worker could carry this record from one job and one city to another.
Our digital public infrastructure makes this entirely possible. A certificate tells the world what you have studied. A living record of capability tells the world what you can actually do.
The second idea is to change how we judge our training institutions. Today, we count how many we trained and sometimes how many we placed. We rarely ask what happened to them five years later. Did their wages grow? Did they move into better roles? Did they start enterprises? Did they reskill themselves based on the dynamic demands of the marketplace? Let us track these outcomes with the consent of learners and tie a part of public funding to them.
When institutions are rewarded for the progress of their students rather than the size of their batches, they will renew their curriculum, equipment, faculty and accountability frameworks with far greater urgency.
The way forward is clear and achievable. Every technical course in the country should be reviewed for its digital layer within the next two years. Apprenticeships, internships and live projects must become integral to technical education rather than optional add-ons. Industry must open its shop floors as classrooms and treat skilling as an investment rather than a cost. Every programme must build behavioural skills, business sense and inner resilience alongside technical depth.
The lifelong learning account can begin as a pilot in a few industrial clusters and scale on the strength of evidence. Outcome-linked funding can start with a modest share and grow as tracking systems mature. Above all, we must build a culture where no worker ever feels too experienced to learn.
India will need millions of people who can build, operate, diagnose, improve and eventually lead. If we get skilling right, our demographic dividend will become our demographic destiny. If we get it wrong, it will become a burden we cannot afford.
I left that convocation hall more hopeful than when I entered it. A qualification gives a beginning. Curiosity keeps one moving. The ability to learn keeps one relevant. The quality of one’s work decides the contribution one makes. Let our young people be the ones ready to seize what comes next. That is the Viksit Bharat worth building, one learner at a time.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is a Niti Aayog member and former member of the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India.