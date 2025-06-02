Viksit aim: India’s progress will depend on Centre-state relations

The Interstate Council (ISC) is a non-permanent body that was born as a result of the Sarkaria Commission in 1990, in part to address this. The ISC can be called at any time by order of the President. It has met 12 times since then, but has not met since 2017. While its constituent members broadly resemble those who met during the recent Niti Governing Council meeting, its agenda is not set by only one side. The purpose of the ISC is to ‘resolve’ difficult political conflicts, not merely to create PowerPoint documents.