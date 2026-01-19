Global ambitions, local lens: Niti Aayog’s state-level export preparedness report misses the big picture
Niti Aayog’s new report on India’s preparedness for global trade offers useful cues and insights, but its focus on states and districts misses the picture that matters. It might aid the reform agenda of Indian states, but export success demands a wider view.
One characteristic of this era of social media, globally, has been an erosion in the credibility of expertise. Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024, a laborious attempt to measure how ready India’s different states are to generate exports, is not designed to counter that trend. Released last week, it delves into the export readiness of states classified as ‘large,’ comprising 17 of them, and the rest—based on four pillars with 13 sub-pillars and as many as 70 parameters.