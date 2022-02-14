Niti versus Nyaya: When policy provisions deny people justice

History matters. Mahatma Gandhi had pleaded guilty to sedition charges in 1922 while insisting that the existence of a procedurally legitimate law is not enough; it must have the moral authority to rule. Before 2017, our Supreme Court had only two qualifications for laws to pass the test of constitutionality: whether Parliament has the legislative competence to enact a law on the subject and whether the law violates fundamental rights or any other provision of the Constitution. But while the court did strike down executive actions for being arbitrary before 2017, the Supreme Court added a third qualification in that year to test a law’s constitutionality: whether the legislation passed by Parliament is not manifestly arbitrary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}