Nitin Pai: AI bots on MoltBook sound impressive but hype around AI distracts us from what really matters
Put enough AI agents together and they’ll spout Shakespeare—or philosophy. That’s not sentience. What we should talk and think about is the utility of Agentic AI. If it can hold negotations for contracts, could it also draft legislation?
There are two ways to produce a line of Shakespeare. The first and obvious is for old William to write it. The second is to give a monkey a typewriter and an infinite amount of time. The infinite monkey theorem argues that a monkey independently and randomly punching keys on a typewriter will almost surely produce any piece of text, including a Shakespearean play, if given infinite time.