Nitin Pai: Biotech offers India a shot at global leadership—here's what must be done to achieve it

India’s strategy should be to dominate every part of the value chain in the bio-economy, from the low-end to the high-end because the global opportunity is diverse. This dominance is also the way India can build geopolitical power. If China is a global leader in AI, electric vehicles and renewables today, it is because of decisions Beijing took 15 years ago. Just like in football where you run where the ball is headed, India’s national strategy should aim to become a biotech power in a decade.