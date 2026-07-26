Nitin Pai: Biotech offers India a shot at global leadership—here's what must be done to achieve it

Biotechnology has become a currency of geopolitical power. Its convergence with artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global bio-economy. If India reforms its governance structures, it will open a window of opportunity to becoming a major technological power. If not, our politics, economy and society will have to suffer coercion by countries that have leverage over us.
Biotechnology has become a currency of geopolitical power. Its convergence with artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global bio-economy. If India reforms its governance structures, it will open a window of opportunity to becoming a major technological power. If not, our politics, economy and society will have to suffer coercion by countries that have leverage over us.
Reforming the biotech sector is no longer only about healthcare, agriculture and economic growth. It has been turned by China and the US into an area of geopolitical contestation. This creates a new salience and urgency.
Reforming the biotech sector is no longer only about healthcare, agriculture and economic growth. It has been turned by China and the US into an area of geopolitical contestation. This creates a new salience and urgency.
Last week, the US announced that even generic pharmaceuticals will attract 100% tariff in 2028 and 200% a year after. Patented drugs are already tariffed at 100%.
Washington is enacting legislation that could prevent drugs containing Chinese-made ingredients from being imported into the US.
Beijing, for its part, has used industrial policy levers to help its firms dominate the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market through pricing power. India’s drug industry is caught between the two.
Most of our top drug firms and many in the middle segments are adaptive and can invest in becoming globally competitive in this new regime. But many others will face existential pressures, and those that cannot change will be driven out of business.
This will have consequences for the domestic economy and global healthcare.
The is just one type of tectonic shift in the larger bio-economy. Rapid advancement in AIxBiotechnology is another. The entire value chain is being shaken up. In pharmaceuticals, everything from drug development, testing, manufacturing and delivery is accelerating at a pace that even the industry—forget governments—can’t keep pace with.
Technology has moved beyond precision to personalized medicine. Along with genomic databases, biotechnological platforms will form the biological public infrastructure (BPI) that will enable India to address its healthcare challenges and service the world.
India’s strategy should be to dominate every part of the value chain in the bio-economy, from the low-end to the high-end because the global opportunity is diverse. This dominance is also the way India can build geopolitical power. If China is a global leader in AI, electric vehicles and renewables today, it is because of decisions Beijing took 15 years ago. Just like in football where you run where the ball is headed, India’s national strategy should aim to become a biotech power in a decade.
A Niti Aayog roadmap published this month aims to take the bio-economy from $195 billion in 2025 to $691 billion by 2035 and $2.6 trillion by 2047 and make India among the world’s top three biotech powers. This can only be achieved with governance reform.
India still governs its bio-economy using colonial and central planning mindsets. Control and regulation remain the priorities of Indian administrative structures, regardless of the oft-expressed political direction for greater innovation and self-sufficiency. Things will remain the stuck in the old rut unless there is a structural change in the way India governs its bio-economy.
Nearly a decade ago, I had argued that the space industry will take off just as the telecom industry did if only we reformed governance structures. It is no different with the bio-economy.
What does reform entail? The administrative and regulatory machinery—spread across different ministries and departments—should be consolidated with the objectives of promoting innovation and growth, as well as safety and effectiveness. Industry promotion must include policies to attract global capital into startups and scale-ups. In a mercantilist world, we should also use fiscal levers to defend India’s industry from tariffs, sanctions and subsidies.
Championing the industry goes hand-in-hand, but should be functionally separate from safety and quality control. New Delhi must recognize that bio-economy products, especially pharmaceuticals, will depend more on regulatory credibility and quality assurance in a world of US tariffs and Chinese subsidized low prices. So, upgrading safety and quality standards and assisting the industry to rise up to them are the other side of the industry-promotion coin.
India can justifiably be called the pharmacy of the world. It cannot remain one if Indian companies can only do only 40 first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials in India while Chinese companies do a thousand. In the typical two years that it takes to get regulatory approval for Phase 1 trials in India, Chinese firms would have completed Phase 2 and would be nearly ready to market.
There are good reasons to take a conservative and responsible approach to clinical trials. Given the vast difference in numbers and time-scales achieved, timelines in India are more driven by distrust, rent-seeking and control-mindedness. What is true for clinical trials is also true for other aspects of the bio-economy where regulation is carried out just for regulation’s sake.
The hurdles and potholes on India’s road to becoming a global biotech power are linked to an outdated governance structure and mindset. American tariffs and Chinese breakthroughs call upon New Delhi to shake itself out of it.
The author is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.