Initiated six years ago, the GenomeIndia project has already thrown up results that will reshape how Indian society looks at itself and addresses its deepest public policy challenges. I will confine this column to just one aspect: health.
Nitin Pai: The diversity of Indian genomes should cue changes in India’s approach to public health
SummaryNew insights from the GenomeIndia project should cause India's public health policymakers to sit up and rethink our current framework. We also need to liberalize the bio-economy to enable innovation based on new research so that healthcare is better adapted to the genes we carry.
Initiated six years ago, the GenomeIndia project has already thrown up results that will reshape how Indian society looks at itself and addresses its deepest public policy challenges. I will confine this column to just one aspect: health.
About the Author
Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.<br><br>He has been writing “The Intersection” column in Mint since February 2019, interpreting contemporary issues connected by geopolitics, technology, economics, science and philosophy.<br><br>His current research includes economic statecraft, technology geopolitics and strategic studies. He teaches international relations, public policy and ethical reasoning at Takshashila’s graduate programmes.<br><br>He is the author of "Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens" (Penguin Random House, 2023) and the co-editor of "India's Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order", published in 2020.<br><br>Pai spent over a decade in the Singapore government in the areas of broadband development and technology foresight. He has also worked with SingTel's international connectivity business and undersea cable projects.<br><br>He was a gold medalist from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, an undergraduate scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and an alum of National College, Bangalore.
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