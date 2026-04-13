Nitin Pai: India must urgently build a coalition to contain the conflict in West Asia

There is a vacuum in that space now because the power contradictions within the UN have grown too large to pretend that it is still effective. Europe’s blinkered approach to West Asia and its cravenness towards Washington put paid to any hope of the ‘international community’ of the past weighing in on the present crises. Structures like Brics+ and the ‘Global South’, which are motley groups of countries with no shared geographies, interests or values, have also been exposed as ineffective or irrelevant in the face of this serious global crisis.