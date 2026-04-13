New Delhi must act urgently to gather a coalition of like-minded and like-affected countries to conduct diplomacy with the warring parties in West Asia. The goal is not so much to get them to stop fighting but to prevent their war from throwing the Indian and world economy into a severe crisis.
Nitin Pai: India must urgently build a coalition to contain the conflict in West Asia
SummaryIndia has stayed largely silent through hostilities in West Asia since October 2023, but the stakes keep going up. As if existing disruptions weren’t bad enough, we now have America’s Hormuz blockade threat. New Delhi should rally similarly affected countries for urgent damage control.
New Delhi must act urgently to gather a coalition of like-minded and like-affected countries to conduct diplomacy with the warring parties in West Asia. The goal is not so much to get them to stop fighting but to prevent their war from throwing the Indian and world economy into a severe crisis.
About the Author
Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.<br><br>He has been writing “The Intersection” column in Mint since February 2019, interpreting contemporary issues connected by geopolitics, technology, economics, science and philosophy.<br><br>His current research includes economic statecraft, technology geopolitics and strategic studies. He teaches international relations, public policy and ethical reasoning at Takshashila’s graduate programmes.<br><br>He is the author of "Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens" (Penguin Random House, 2023) and the co-editor of "India's Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order", published in 2020.<br><br>Pai spent over a decade in the Singapore government in the areas of broadband development and technology foresight. He has also worked with SingTel's international connectivity business and undersea cable projects.<br><br>He was a gold medalist from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, an undergraduate scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and an alum of National College, Bangalore.
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