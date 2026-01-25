Nitin Pai: Don’t overburden the gig economy—it offers millions of Indians their first job
Do not burden the gig economy with constraints born of outrage rather than evidence. For millions of Indians, gig work has become the first rung of the employment ladder—a foothold that offers income, flexibility and mobility. The challenge is not regulation, but building higher rungs above it.
The public debate over the gig economy over the past week has centred around the tough working conditions and sharp management practices of the delivery-platform industry. Personal anecdotes and newspaper reports have highlighted how despite working hard and long to satisfy performance algorithms, gig workers earn just enough to eke out a living.