On 31 March, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened that it would target 18, mostly American, technology companies in retaliation to US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Nitin Pai: When US technology companies effectively contribute to war, they become targets
SummaryIran’s threat to strike some US tech firms may seem extreme, but it reflects a significant shift: as AI and digital infrastructure effectively contribute to modern warfare, these companies are no longer neutral actors, but legitimate targets. It’s also why India urgently needs tech autonomy.
On 31 March, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened that it would target 18, mostly American, technology companies in retaliation to US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
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