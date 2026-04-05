Nitin Pai: When US technology companies effectively contribute to war, they become targets

He’s not alone. Several technology industry figures have published manifestos or declarations of support for America’s national interests. Some have even joined the US Army. Even Anthropic—which had a famous fallout with the Pentagon after disallowing its technology to be used for mass surveillance of US citizens and powering fully-autonomous weapons—has declared that it agrees with nearly all military use-cases and believes in defending America. Its argument centres around the accuracy of targeting, not the military use of AI per se.