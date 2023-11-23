Nitish Kumar's remarks sparked outrage but the issues he raised are vital

On 7 November, amid a debate in the Bihar assembly, the state’s chief minister Nitish Kumar made noteworthy remarks. He attributed Bihar’s decreasing fertility rate to the rising educational levels of women. Kumar then gave a detailed explanation of how education equips women with basic sexual knowledge, enabling them to use “withdrawal," a commonly recognized contraceptive method. His comments sparked a mix of laughter and outrage. Kumar’s underlying message was that an educated woman is more capable of ensuring that sexual activity does not lead to pregnancy, aiding population stabilization.

However, reactions were fixated on the explicit nature of his explanation. The assembly’s discomfort and uproar highlight the challenges of discussing such topics in a society where even a mention of sex is taboo. Women’s reproductive and sexual health is a critical issue, one that should not be trivialized or rendered unmentionable. That a politician with an excellent track record in implementing family planning policies and programmes found it difficult to convey his point illustrates the need for comprehensive sexuality education within society and across the political spectrum.

It’s imperative to steer the discourse back to an urgent topic: reproductive health and rights, especially focused on women’s access to contraception. This, more than petty political squabbles, needs our attention.

India has advanced considerably towards stabilizing its population. The National Family Health Survey for 2019-2021 (NFHS-5) indicates that we now have a replacement-level fertility rate. Women, on average, are having about two children in their lifetimes—a rate that keeps the headcount stable. Yet, regional disparities persist. Bihar is one of five states—Uttar Pradesh (UP), Jharkhand, Manipur and Meghalaya being the others—that are yet to achieve a replacement-level fertility rate.

According to the NFHS-5, while 66.7% of Indian women have access to some form of birth control, access to modern contraceptive methods is at just 56.5%. In Bihar, only 55.8% of women have access to any contraceptive method and a mere 44.4% to modern methods. Contraception is also largely a woman’s responsibility in Bihar, with male participation negligible and vasectomies and condoms estimated to contribute less than 1% and 9% respectively. Female sterilization is the method for 78% of contraceptive choice cases. Kumar’s emphasis on the critical role of education and empowerment in enabling women to make informed reproductive choices is on point. Educational attainment is intimately linked to reproductive health outcomes. According to the NFHS-5, women with no schooling have a total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.82 children, while those with 12 or more years of it have a TFR of 1.78 children.

The interplay between contraceptive use and socio-economic factors is significant. Women’s employment is associated with lower fertility rates and better reproductive health. Economic independence allows women greater autonomy in making decisions about their reproductive lives. In contrast, gender-based violence, be it domestic abuse or sexual harassment, significantly impairs women’s autonomy. In states like UP and Bihar, where the unmet need for family planning—i.e., women who wish to stop or delay child-bearing but lack the agency or means to do so—is higher than the national average of 9.4%, the challenge is stark. It results in unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and higher maternal mortality. Addressing this demands a robust approach.

The government and public healthcare systems play an indispensable role in improving access to contraceptives. Focused initiatives are required to expand the reach and quality of family planning services, particularly underserved areas. This includes ensuring a consistent supply of contraceptives, adequately training healthcare providers and disseminating accurate and comprehensive information on reproductive health.

Cultural and social norms in India can act as barriers. Myths, misconceptions and the stigma around contraceptive use (especially by unmarried women) need to be confronted through education and community engagement.

In Bihar, migration also affects outcomes. Women with migrant husbands are 50% less likely to use modern contraceptives. The reasons include lack of contraceptive preparedness, lack of access to health facilities, and stigma. These households face other challenges too, so migration-affected areas need to adopt migration-centric strategies.

Addressing contraceptive deprivation in India requires a holistic approach. This should encompass not just an improvement of healthcare services, but also the advancement of women’s education, the creation of employment opportunities and the minimizing of gender-based violence.

The controversy following Kumar’s comments presents an opportunity for broader societal and policy changes that prioritize women’s reproductive health and rights. Addressing this issue requires concerted efforts by the government, healthcare providers, non-government organizations and society at large—and it must be done. India must ensure that every woman has the right and means to make informed decisions about her reproductive health. This will contribute significantly to the nation’s overall well-being and progress.