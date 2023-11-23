Nitish Kumar's remarks sparked outrage but the issues he raised are vital
Summary
- Bihar’s chief minister spoke of ‘withdrawal’ for contraception, suggesting that awareness among women as education levels rise could help achieve a stable population. India may have attained a replacement rate of fertility but Bihar lags and reproductive health needs attention.
On 7 November, amid a debate in the Bihar assembly, the state’s chief minister Nitish Kumar made noteworthy remarks. He attributed Bihar’s decreasing fertility rate to the rising educational levels of women. Kumar then gave a detailed explanation of how education equips women with basic sexual knowledge, enabling them to use “withdrawal," a commonly recognized contraceptive method. His comments sparked a mix of laughter and outrage. Kumar’s underlying message was that an educated woman is more capable of ensuring that sexual activity does not lead to pregnancy, aiding population stabilization.