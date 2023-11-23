Nitish Kumar's remarks sparked outrage but the issues he raised are vital

According to the NFHS-5, while 66.7% of Indian women have access to some form of birth control, access to modern contraceptive methods is at just 56.5%. In Bihar, only 55.8% of women have access to any contraceptive method and a mere 44.4% to modern methods. Contraception is also largely a woman’s responsibility in Bihar, with male participation negligible and vasectomies and condoms estimated to contribute less than 1% and 9% respectively. Female sterilization is the method for 78% of contraceptive choice cases. Kumar’s emphasis on the critical role of education and empowerment in enabling women to make informed reproductive choices is on point. Educational attainment is intimately linked to reproductive health outcomes. According to the NFHS-5, women with no schooling have a total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.82 children, while those with 12 or more years of it have a TFR of 1.78 children.