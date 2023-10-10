NMC ban on southern states adding medical colleges defies logic

However, that is not how the world may see it, because India also counts practitioners of ‘traditional medicine’ – ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homoeopathy – as doctors. According to a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha by the minister of state for health and family welfare, there were a total of 10 lakh 78,732 qualified doctors registered with the 27 State Medical Councils and the Medical Council of India. By the minister’s own admission, it is estimated that only 80% of these are actually practicing. The rest have either stopped working as medical practitioners, retired, emigrated or passed away.

