No country can ignore parts of the internet going dark

Simon Singh in The Code Book: The Secret History of Codes and Code-Breaking writes, “If necessity is the mother of invention, then perhaps, adversity is the mother of cryptanalysis." The extent of digitization in our lives today is immense. While we applaud the easing of day-to-day tasks, the use of internet platforms poses security challenges too. This has led to a debate over the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. One of its key aspects was the government’s requirement of chat apps like WhatsApp and Signal to “trace the first originator" of information on demand. Some activists called it “social media policing", though the Centre said that message-origin tracing would be needed if so directed by a court or designated competent authority under India’s Information Technology Act. Prima facie, we may worry this rule will breach our privacy and violate our fundamental rights as users of these platforms, but there is another aspect to it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}