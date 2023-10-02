No, crude prices are not headed for $150 a barrel

The Germans are up in arms against their government’s move to switch residential heating to new-fangled, electricity-driven heat pumps, a proximate driver of which is the shortage of gas thanks to Russia. Policymakers and citizens alike would welcome an end to the war and resumption of easy access to Russian gas. Ukraine’s so-called summer offensive to recapture land from the Russians has more or less fizzled out. The West must now decide whether it wants to face another winter of gas shortages and high prices to keep the war going. The pressure to find a way to end the war is mounting. That would translate into lower oil prices.