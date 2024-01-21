No, Joe Biden’s political career is not going the same way as Jimmy Carter’s did
Summary
- History suggests that American voters prefer optimism and that’s clearly what Biden is betting on, while Trump claims that America is suffering from a deep-seated malaise and rages about retribution.
It has become fashionable of late to compare US President Joe Biden in 2023 to Jimmy Carter in 1979. Just as the events of 1979 doomed Carter’s re-election hopes the following year, developments in 2023 are said to have effectively sunk Biden’s bid for a second term in November.