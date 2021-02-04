No magic pill to revive demand overnight

A post-budget note by Deloitte said that among the demand-generation measures, it counts providing minimum wages to all categories of workers where they will be covered by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. It also includes extending social security to gig economy/platform workers among such measures. Allowing women to work in all categories with adequate protection will further generate employment and demand, it said, adding that the government has further boosted labour-intensive industries such as textiles and fisheries.

